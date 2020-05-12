Trump: vaccine or no vaccine, America is back

President Donald Trump unveiled an aggressive U.S. plan to find a vaccine for COVID-19 , aiming for global cooperation, while at the same time maintaining the U.S. will use all its might to be the first to find one.

In comments made in a White House Rose Garden press briefing, Trump unveiled what he called "Operation Warp Speed," an initiative bringing together academia, scientists, corporate America and the military to fast-track the discovery and manufacture of a vaccine for widespread use by the end of the year.

A bellicose Trump said with or without a vaccine - America was back and even though it would help global partners in finding a vaccine, he was prepared to use the full might of America's resources to take the lead.