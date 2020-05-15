Trump Announces The US Working On 'Super Duper Missile'

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. is creating a “super duper missile.” He said: “ We have no choice with the adversaries we have out there.” According to Business Insider, Trump said the missile is 17 times faster than the ones they have right now.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper did not give any details about the missile but nodded along to Trump.

Hypersonic missiles are not deadly because of their speed but because of their ability to maneuver along unpredictable flight paths.