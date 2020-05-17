Cyclone Amphan: These 6 districts in Odisha are expected to be hit most

While speaking to ANI in Odisha on May 19, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar's Deputy Director, Umashankar Das on cyclonic storm 'Amphan' said Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts to be most affected.

"We are expecting it will cross land by becoming a very severe cyclonic storm," he added.