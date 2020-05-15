Trump defends his use of unproven coronavirus treatment Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published 28 minutes ago Trump defends his use of unproven coronavirus treatment U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his use of a prescription malaria drug to try to ward off the novel coronavirus despite medical warnings, saying it was up to individuals to make their own decisions. 0

Trump defends his use of unproven coronavirus treatment Without offering any evidence, Trump told reporters during a visit to the U.S. Capitol that he thinks hydroxychloroquine "gives you an additional level of safety," adding: "People are going to have to make up their own mind." The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned about potential serious side effects with the use of the drug in COVID-19 patients.




