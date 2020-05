Website issues arise for people filing PUA claims Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:12s - Published 7 minutes ago Website issues arise for people filing PUA claims Software bugs and long processing times. Frustration continues to build as many out of work Nevadans spend countless hours applying for their pandemic unemployment assistance claims. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

