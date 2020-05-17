Cyclone Amphan 110 kms away from Paradip, next 6-8 hours crucial: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner

As cyclone Amphan is expected to hit West Bengal later today, Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on May 20 said the super cyclonic storm is 100 kilometers away from Paradip, and the next 6-8 hours are very crucial.

"Cyclone 'AMPHAN' lies 110 kms from Paradip and is moving at a speed of 18-19 kmph.

An hour ago, wind speed of 102kmph was observed at Paradip.

Landfall expected near Sunderbans in West Bengal by late evening today.

Next 6-8 hours crucial," Jena told media persons in Bhubaneswar.