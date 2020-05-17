Cyclone 'Amphan' likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

The cyclone 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm in next 12 hours, according to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

"In the next 12 hours, Cyclone 'Amphan' is likely to intensify.

Fishermen advised not to venture into sea and return to coast till night.

From tomorrow no fishermen will be allowed," said Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur after 24 hours in the coast area.