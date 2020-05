The San Diego Works Restaurants reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend under new guidelines https://t.co/eClpxOg4Hj 54 minutes ago

Cassie Carlisle "We're all in this together, we have to be or else it's just not going to work." @10news https://t.co/uUGkaffNaz 1 hour ago

Molly Hadit RT @milliman: Time to end @GovofCO's unlimited power. One person should not she so much power even in time of an emergency. #copolitics #Re… 7 hours ago

Mark Milliman for CO HD11 🇺🇸 Time to end @GovofCO's unlimited power. One person should not she so much power even in time of an emergency.… https://t.co/SBm48ILLLT 7 hours ago

RTV6 Indianapolis A Whitestown manufacturing company is looking to help local independent restaurants reopen under new outdoor dining… https://t.co/nALfdu26Ay 10 hours ago

Marcus Quidam Polis expects restaurants can reopen across Colorado next week under COVID-19 guidelines https://t.co/HZmgpaVPL5 via @colo_politics 16 hours ago

Bryan Dicus RT @WSILNews: Under Phase Two of Kentucky's reopening plan, restaurants are allowed to resume seating diners inside at 33% capacity, with u… 1 day ago