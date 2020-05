Desert locusts launched attack villages andd farmlands in Madhya Pradesh.

Millions of locusts were seen on trees and in fields.

A team from Delhi sprayed the medicine with the help of the fire brigade.

It is learned that desert locusts have reached Madhya Pradesh via Rajasthan.

Farmers of Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa and other districts of Madhya Pradesh are troubled by locusts.

They are harming the crops.

Farmers are using different methods to drive away locusts.