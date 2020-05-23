Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More than 10 thousand people crowd Toronto park in defiance of social distancing warnings

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:28s - Published
More than 10 thousand people crowd Toronto park in defiance of social distancing warnings

More than 10 thousand people crowd Toronto park in defiance of social distancing warnings

More than 10,000 people crowded in to a park in Toronto in Canada on Saturday (May 23rd) in defiance of social distancing warnings.

Footage showed large groups of people enjoying the sunshine in Trinity Bellwoods Park and mostly failing to keep 2-metres apart.

The scenes have prompted a stern response from Canadian authorities.

"This could be selfish amd dangerous behaviour that could set us back," said Toronto's Medical Officer Dr Eileen de Villa.

"Images today of thousands of people gathered in Trinity Bellwoods Park were unacceptable," read a statement form the Toronto local government.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realmebeyou

𝐑𝐌𝐁𝐔⁷ nsfr More than a thousand people agreed with a tweet that dehumanizes idol rappers and no one called it out except ARMYs… https://t.co/ryNjplzrwF 28 seconds ago

neo_nationalist

यायावर RT @ukshahi: While China banned all the domestic flights to & from Wuhan, very mysteriously it allowed international flights to & from Wuha… 1 minute ago

avinashmaddala1

avinash @Farookfar @pankajchaubey07 @PTI_News Fyi Ap tested more than 2lakh 90 thousand people till today https://t.co/GwLBHHWka6 2 minutes ago

kencliftonlive

Ken Clifton In 1957, more than 110 thousand people died from the #spanishflu and not only did they not social distance but the… https://t.co/Ghgoyegoow 11 minutes ago

ShigeyoK

Shigeyo K RT @DanBarryNYT: One hundred thousand. Toward the end of May in the year 2020, the number of people in the United States who have died from… 12 minutes ago

pidybi

𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 #liveleak More than 10 thousand people crowd Toronto park in defiance of social... https://t.co/EgJ2Di9agJ 20 minutes ago

prak96044279

ದಮಯಂತಿ RT @Equateall: More than a thousand police dept staff, more than 750 doctors, nurses, hospital staff have tested positive for CoronaVirus.… 23 minutes ago

tedescobill

Bill Tedesco 🌊 #Resist #Florida says, "What, me worry?" "This weekend, a youth boys baseball tournament will happen in Brevard County. M… https://t.co/yCXFHbdXIZ 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands pack Toronto's beaches in defiance of COVID-19 social distancing rules [Video]

Thousands pack Toronto's beaches in defiance of COVID-19 social distancing rules

Thousands of people ignored social distancing warnings and packed the beaches of Toronto in Canada on Saturday (May 23rd.)

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:53Published
Ticket counters reopen for public as Railways expands train services amid lockdown [Video]

Ticket counters reopen for public as Railways expands train services amid lockdown

Railway reservation is open for public in all classes of 230 trains connecting various stations in the country. Bookings are available online as well as through railway reservation counter. People were..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published