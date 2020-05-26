Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I Can't Breathe': Man Killed In MPD Arrest Identified As George Floyd

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:48s - Published
'I Can't Breathe': Man Killed In MPD Arrest Identified As George Floyd

'I Can't Breathe': Man Killed In MPD Arrest Identified As George Floyd

George Floyd was a black man in his 40s and died overnight at the hands of Minneapolis Police, Christiane Cordero reports ().

WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 26, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thenation_xo

. RT @flywithkamala: A Minneapolis police officer killed this Black man last night after kneeling on his neck for nearly 10 minutes. The man… 2 seconds ago

shaynawilder

SessyShayy🌹 RT @MelW__: A Minneapolis white officer killed another black man who was literally detained and complying and had his knee in his neck for… 4 seconds ago

_jolie98

🌍 RT @queennaija: THIS FUCKING DEMON OF A COP DUG HIS KNEE INTO THIS POOR BLACK MAN’S NECK WHILE HE PLEADED WITH HIM THAT HE COULDN’T BREATHE… 4 seconds ago

Askari_Shujaa

Askari ✊🏾 RT @DrRJKavanagh: Last night, a White Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of Black man who was already cuffed and lying on the gro… 11 seconds ago

brazen_unicorn

Brazen Unicorn @Xianworldview @JamieOGrady What explanation could you possibly need? The officer is keeping his KNEE on the NECK o… https://t.co/37V0f8Mhvx 29 seconds ago

amberashleyj

Amber Ashley James RT @VarshPrakash: Another black man was killed today by cops in MN, saying the same words "I can't breathe" as Eric Garner did yrs ago in N… 30 seconds ago

OmphilePhix

Omphile wa Rusty RT @okayplayer: “I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!” A black man was killed by Minneapolis police while his neck was pinned down by an of… 38 seconds ago

Tedward3870

EA RT @CornellWBrooks: #EricGarner ‘s last words: “I can’t breathe.” Six years later, another Black man is killed moaning “I can’t breathe.”… 39 seconds ago