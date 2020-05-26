Historic SpaceX Launch Set For Wednesday

The countdown is on for Wednesday's historic SpaceX launch with two NASA astronauts is set to blast off from U.S. soil.
donate a kidney? RT @bobbydupree: WEDNESDAY (5/27): Pres. Trump will meet w/ @NYGovCuomo to discuss infrastructure. He'll then head to @NASAKennedy where he… 39 seconds ago
Grassroots Media 🌹 RT @abc15: Bad weather threatens to delay Wednesday's historic SpaceX astronaut launch https://t.co/uvh6fxHM13 #abc15 https://t.co/M6ZMTPEq… 2 minutes ago
Amir Blachman How And When To Watch ‘Historic’ @NASA-@SpaceX ‘#Launch America’ From Home Wednesday
@Space_Station
https://t.co/CWzeT1NS8j 2 minutes ago
Bobby Dupree WEDNESDAY (5/27): Pres. Trump will meet w/ @NYGovCuomo to discuss infrastructure. He'll then head to @NASAKennedy w… https://t.co/dZ9yXGjsUK 4 minutes ago
Jazzy's Groove RT @Discovery: Fathers. Husbands. Astronauts. Get to know @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug, the @nasa astronauts traveling to the @Space_Stati… 7 minutes ago
Fede Apisco Lund RT @jamieacarter: Everyone needs to start talking about this week's #LaunchAmerica! By me for @ForbesScience – How And When To Watch ‘Histo… 9 minutes ago
glory norman#Abolish the demonicRats party!!!! RT @sxdoc: SpaceX's historic Demo-2 Crew Dragon astronaut launch: Full coverage ; Blastoff Scheduled Wednesday May 27: Who is Flying? https… 16 minutes ago
MambertX RT @CBSThisMorning: TOMORROW: @SpaceX CEO @elonmusk and @NASA administrator @JimBridenstine sit down with Mark Strassmann on @CBSThisMornin… 20 minutes ago
SpaceX Set For Historic First, Launching NASA Astronauts From U.S. SoilTwo NASA astronauts are set to blast off from U.S. soil for the first time since the space shuttle program. Mark Strassman reports on how SpaceX got to the brink of space history. (5/26/20)
Counting Down To Wednesday's Historic SpaceX LaunchCBS News Correspondent Mark Strassmann reports from Cape Canaveral.