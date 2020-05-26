Historic SpaceX Launch Set For Wednesday

The countdown is on for Wednesday's historic SpaceX launch with two NASA astronauts is set to blast off from U.S. soil.

MambertX RT @CBSThisMorning : TOMORROW: @SpaceX CEO @elonmusk and @NASA administrator @JimBridenstine sit down with Mark Strassmann on @CBSThisMornin … 20 minutes ago

glory norman#Abolish the demonicRats party!!!! RT @sxdoc : SpaceX's historic Demo-2 Crew Dragon astronaut launch: Full coverage ; Blastoff Scheduled Wednesday May 27: Who is Flying? https… 16 minutes ago

Fede Apisco Lund RT @jamieacarter : Everyone needs to start talking about this week's #LaunchAmerica ! By me for @ForbesScience – How And When To Watch ‘Histo… 9 minutes ago

Jazzy's Groove RT @Discovery : Fathers. Husbands. Astronauts. Get to know @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug , the @nasa astronauts traveling to the @Space_Stati … 7 minutes ago

Bobby Dupree WEDNESDAY (5/27): Pres. Trump will meet w/ @NYGovCuomo to discuss infrastructure. He'll then head to @NASAKennedy w… https://t.co/dZ9yXGjsUK 4 minutes ago

Amir Blachman How And When To Watch ‘Historic’ @NASA - @SpaceX ‘ #Launch America’ From Home Wednesday @Space_Station https://t.co/CWzeT1NS8j 2 minutes ago

donate a kidney? RT @bobbydupree : WEDNESDAY (5/27): Pres. Trump will meet w/ @NYGovCuomo to discuss infrastructure. He'll then head to @NASAKennedy where he… 39 seconds ago