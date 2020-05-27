|
|
Historic SpaceX Launch Scheduled For Wednesday
|
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 06:54s - Published
Historic SpaceX Launch Scheduled For Wednesday
Business Insider’s senior space reporter, Dave Mosher, discusses Wednesday's historic SpaceX launch.
|
|
Animation of Nasa SpaceX mission ahead of launch
Nasa and SpaceX are on course to make history on Wednesday as they launch two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will journey to the..
