SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for 'friend' Elon Musk

SpaceX likely to go ahead with historic space mission on May 30.

On May 28, SpaceX had to call off the launch due to bad weather.

Two NASA astronauts set to go to space on SpaceX's Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

It would be the first human space flight on a private craft.

It would also be the first time that astronauts fly from US soil since 2011.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have been chosen for the mission.

Even US President Donald Trump had visited Cape Canaveral to see the launch.

After the launch was postponed, Trump tweeted his encouragement.

Ahead of the first scheduled launch, Trump had lauded SpaceX CEO.

Trump had called Elon Musk 'a friend' and someone he 'respects'.