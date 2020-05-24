Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for 'friend' Elon Musk

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:37s - Published
SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for 'friend' Elon Musk

SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for 'friend' Elon Musk

SpaceX likely to go ahead with historic space mission on May 30.

On May 28, SpaceX had to call off the launch due to bad weather.

Two NASA astronauts set to go to space on SpaceX's Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

It would be the first human space flight on a private craft.

It would also be the first time that astronauts fly from US soil since 2011.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have been chosen for the mission.

Even US President Donald Trump had visited Cape Canaveral to see the launch.

After the launch was postponed, Trump tweeted his encouragement.

Ahead of the first scheduled launch, Trump had lauded SpaceX CEO.

Trump had called Elon Musk 'a friend' and someone he 'respects'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX ready to launch astronauts into space

In the beginning, everyone was skeptical. But Elon Musk's SpaceX defied expectations -- and on...
IndiaTimes - Published

Everything you need to know about SpaceX's historic astronaut launch

The stakes have never been higher for Elon Musk's SpaceX. On Wednesday, the company will attempt to...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KevinABC17

Kevin Schneider The #SpaceX second attempt at a historic launch will have to dodge some more storms. Wondering what it takes to s… https://t.co/b4S0eprHiX 3 hours ago

PhyllisFinney4

Phyllis Finney RT @kilmeade: While we wait for the historic SpaceX and NASA launch rescheduled for Saturday, catch up on your knowledge about the Kennedy… 4 hours ago

Ashutos79595845

Ashutosh kumar RT @sanjayjavin: historic day in a way.for the first time NASA is sending 2 astronauts to international space station in a spacecraft produ… 4 hours ago

corradan_angela

Angela Corradini Bad weather grounded SpaceX's historic launch. Here's what you need to know about the mission https://t.co/hIq8Gq1nfi 5 hours ago

varunvish13

VARUN SHARMA RT @htTweets: #Watch | SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for 'friend' Elon Musk https://t.co/qPzBq83kxo 5 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #Watch | SpaceX historic launch: What Donald Trump said for 'friend' Elon Musk https://t.co/qPzBq83kxo 6 hours ago

usebigears

Authority needs to be checked justmyhumble RT @JDPHD2: SpaceX - this is what American business can do. It’s time to reopen the country. If you agree: ➡️Follow @JDPHD2 ➡️Comment… 10 hours ago

pczarapata

Paul Czarapata What to know about the historic SpaceX launch https://t.co/P7Jrpv4KSw 11 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Storms suspend historic Space-X launch [Video]

Storms suspend historic Space-X launch

Space-X and NASA scrubbed its launch yesterday afternoon, less than 20 minutes before takeoff. Rainy weather at the Kennedy space center launchpad forced NASA to delay the mission.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published
SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’ [Video]

SpaceX’s Historic Launch With NASA Astronauts Is a ‘Go’

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft are set to take flight on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published