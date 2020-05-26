Global  

Four Minneapolis Policemen Fired Following Death Of Unarmed Black Man

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
The four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of an unarmed black man were fired on Tuesday.

The termination comes a day after a bystander captured video of a police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd.

The officers involved in Monday’s encounter were responding to a report of a forgery in progress.

According to police the officers found a man fitting the suspect’s description, Floyd, in a car.

After Floyd got out of the car, the department said, there was a physical altercation between the officers and Floyd.

Floyd was handcuffed, and an officer kneeled on his neck for five minutes while he gasped and said "I can't breathe".

Reuters reports that Mr. Floyd died soon after in a local hospital.

