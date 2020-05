Day 65 lockdown: Students can appear for CBSE exams from home districts | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:08s - Published 2 days ago Day 65 lockdown: Students can appear for CBSE exams from home districts | Oneindia News Railway gears up for graded resumption of passenger train activities, metro rail services still suspended. Students can appear for CBSE exams from home districts, centre to be communicated after June 1st. ICMR adds to list of "frontline workers" who need to be tested for COVID-19 if they show flu-like symptoms and more updates on day 65 of the lockdown. #IndiaDomesticFlights #IndiaCoronavirus #IndiaPassengerTrains 0

