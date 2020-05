No Arrests After George Floyd Protests Shut Down 101 Freeway In Downtown LA Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:26s - Published 39 minutes ago No Arrests After George Floyd Protests Shut Down 101 Freeway In Downtown LA The death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota earlier this week sparked heated demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, with dozens of protesters shutting down traffic on the 101 Freeway. Kara Finnstrom reports. 0

