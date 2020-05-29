Protesters demand justice for George Floyd outside US Embassy in London

+PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS SWEARING+ Protesters gathered on Thursday (May 28) outside the US Embassy in London to demand justice for George Floyd.

Floyd died in Minneapolis after a police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck as he was being arrested on Monday.

Floyd was heard telling officers, "I can't breathe." Police and protesters have since clashed at protests in Minneapolis.

Demonstrators in London were seen wearing masks with the words "I can't breathe" on them and heard chanting "f*** the police." Several at the event spoke to the crowd; one using a megaphone claimed the police were a "racist organisation", while another claimed there was a plan to eliminate black people and linked this with the COVID-19 coronavirus.