President Trump Tweets About Minneapolis Protests

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:19s
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed President Trump’s tweet, which called him a “weak Radical Left Mayor,” saying “Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis” (1:19).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 28, 2020

Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump's Minneapolis tweet for 'glorifying violence'

Twitter on Friday said that one of U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets on Minneapolis protests had...
Reuters - Published Also reported by engadget TechCrunch betanews


The Dark Past Of President Trump’s “When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts” Tweet Starts In Miami

The battle between President Trump and Twitter heated up Thursday night after Twitter flagged one of...
cbs4.com - Published


Why Is Taylor Slamming Trump? [Video]

Why Is Taylor Slamming Trump?

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to blast President Donald Trump for "stoking the flames of white supremacy." Swift's came in response to Trump threatening to send the national guard into Minneapolis,..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28
Need2Know: Minneapolis Unrest; Trump Tweet Flagged for 'Glorifying Violence' [Video]

Need2Know: Minneapolis Unrest; Trump Tweet Flagged for 'Glorifying Violence'

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 11:10