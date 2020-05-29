President Trump Tweets About Minneapolis Protests
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed President Trump’s tweet, which called him a “weak Radical Left Mayor,” saying “Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis” (1:19).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 28, 2020
WTAP Television Twitter has added a warning to one of President Donald J. Trump's tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying it v… https://t.co/xV92iadBKY 35 seconds ago
Your Friendly 💊 Pharmacist 🇺🇸 Trump 2020 RT @catturd2: Good morning to everyone except the leftist activists running Twitter who are now censoring Trump’s tweets and are about to f… 54 seconds ago
huh Furries really think their tweets are gonna have some sort of influence lol.
Ah yes. President Trump has just res… https://t.co/ZWVQfhv8tW 1 minute ago
Derbyshire Dales CLP 🕷 RT @ajplus: Rights groups like @amnesty and @ACLU are condemning President Trump's threatening tweets about Minneapolis, accusing him of "g… 2 minutes ago
ହିରନ୍ୟ ଓଡ଼ିଶା - (ଜାତି ତ ବ୍ରାହ୍ମଣ ମାନଙ୍କ ଷଡଯନ୍ତ୍ର ) RT @crystal78243104: Twitter has hidden a tweet by President Trump saying it violates rules about glorifying violence.
Instead of being de… 2 minutes ago
This is a public health crisis, not a war RT @MPRnews: Twitter has added a warning to one of President Trump's tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying it violated the platform'… 3 minutes ago
Darth Davonte🔱🍁 RT @NBCNews: "Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a… 4 minutes ago
Toni RT @Shem_Infinite: President Trump will hold a news conference at 2:00 PM EST. You won't want to miss this one. It's about China but will u… 4 minutes ago
Why Is Taylor Slamming Trump?Taylor Swift took to Twitter to blast President Donald Trump for "stoking the flames of white supremacy." Swift's came in response to Trump threatening to send the national guard into Minneapolis,..
Need2Know: Minneapolis Unrest; Trump Tweet Flagged for 'Glorifying Violence'These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Thursday, May 28, 2020.