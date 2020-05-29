Global  

Ex-Minneapolis Cop Charged With Murder in George Floyd's Death According to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Derek Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday.

Video of Chauvin leaning his knee into the back of Floyd's neck on a Minneapolis pavement emerged after Floyd died of suffocation.

Chauvin kneeled on the back of Floyd's neck for more than seven minutes.

Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe" several times.

Chauvin and the three other officers at the scene were fired on Tuesday.

Claims emerged that Floyd was resisting arrest.

CNN reports that surveillance footage of Floyd's arrest minutes before his suffocation indicated he did not resist arrest.

Mike Freeman, Hennepin County Attorney Calls for the arrest of Chauvin and the other officers have fueled anger and civil unrest in cities all across the U.S.

