Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Yorkers protest police killing of George Floyd

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:36s - Published
New Yorkers protest police killing of George Floyd

New Yorkers protest police killing of George Floyd

Protesters outside of Canal Street in New York City gather against the police killing of George Floyd.

The Minneapolis officer who killed Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been charged and arrested for murder.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Officers in violent arrest to face NYPD disciplinary charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer will face disciplinary charges for a violent arrest...
Seattle Times - Published

Minnesota Gov. Apologizes to Jeff Zucker and CNN for Arresting Omar Jimenez, Promises to Have Team Released

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has reportedly apologized to CNN President Jeff Zucker over the arrest of...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

DeWine calls protests appropriate but pleads for peace [Video]

DeWine calls protests appropriate but pleads for peace

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is ready to support cities with protests amid recent police killings across the country.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:30Published
Police Brutality Protest Planned In Sacramento [Video]

Police Brutality Protest Planned In Sacramento

Community leaders are coming together to protest the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:07Published