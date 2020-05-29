New Yorkers protest police killing of George Floyd
Protesters outside of Canal Street in New York City gather against the police killing of George Floyd.
The Minneapolis officer who killed Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been charged and arrested for murder.
DeWine calls protests appropriate but pleads for peaceGov. Mike DeWine says the state is ready to support cities with protests amid recent police killings across the country.
Police Brutality Protest Planned In SacramentoCommunity leaders are coming together to protest the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.