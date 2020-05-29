Protests Continue Across Country Following Arrest Of Minneapolis Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd
Demonstrators in Minneapolis and St.
Paul defied a curfew Friday, at times clashing with police after charges were filed against the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Renald Lubérice RT @CNN: Multiple protests are erupting across the country, including in Georgia, Kentucky, New York and Wisconsin, following the death of… 5 minutes ago
Hunter Harris 🇺🇸 @brianstelter YOU have allowed this to continue by not calling this what it is...riots across the country. Be a nor… https://t.co/ZTUKjc3kDH 16 minutes ago
Korrine As more and more protests continue across the country, consider donating to multiple areas if you can! https://t.co/f1JpMO3Xrq 27 minutes ago
Phyllis Lemley RT @HuffPost: Police in New York hit demonstrators with batons. In Boston they fired tear gas. Protests against police violence continue ac… 38 minutes ago
Cincinnati's George Floyd protest continues overnightBy 11:30 p.m., the protest had changed tone. A single large street-facing window had been broken at the Hamilton County Justice Center; flashbangs had been launched into crowds of protesters.
Peaceful protest over police brutality overtakes PlazaA Black Lives Matter protest to demand racial justice and an end to police brutality in the U.S., peaceful protesters gathered near the Country Club Plaza on Friday to make their voices heard. The..