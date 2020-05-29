Paul defied a curfew Friday, at times clashing with police after charges were filed against the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Protests Continue Across Country Following Arrest Of Minneapolis Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd

Minnesota authorities say a police officer has been arrested over the death of unarmed black man...

Watch VideoAfter three nights of protests in Minneapolis, the fired police officer accused of killing...