Protests Continue Across Country Following Arrest Of Minneapolis Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:10s - Published
Protests Continue Across Country Following Arrest Of Minneapolis Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd

Demonstrators in Minneapolis and St.

Paul defied a curfew Friday, at times clashing with police after charges were filed against the former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

After More Violent Protests, Minnesota Officials Ask For Calm

After More Violent Protests, Minnesota Officials Ask For CalmWatch VideoAfter three nights of protests in Minneapolis, the fired police officer accused of killing...
Newsy - Published

Minneapolis police officer arrested over George Floyd death

Minnesota authorities say a police officer has been arrested over the death of unarmed black man...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •ReutersSBSNewsyBelfast TelegraphSeattle TimesCBS News



RenaldLuberice

Renald Lubérice RT @CNN: Multiple protests are erupting across the country, including in Georgia, Kentucky, New York and Wisconsin, following the death of… 5 minutes ago

hunterharris106

Hunter Harris 🇺🇸 @brianstelter YOU have allowed this to continue by not calling this what it is...riots across the country. Be a nor… https://t.co/ZTUKjc3kDH 16 minutes ago

willitko

Korrine As more and more protests continue across the country, consider donating to multiple areas if you can! https://t.co/f1JpMO3Xrq 27 minutes ago

phyllis_lemley

Phyllis Lemley RT @HuffPost: Police in New York hit demonstrators with batons. In Boston they fired tear gas. Protests against police violence continue ac… 38 minutes ago

cmcc1975

cmcc1975 RT @blackvoices: Police in New York hit demonstrators with batons. In Boston they fired tear gas. Protests against police violence continue… 39 minutes ago


Cincinnati's George Floyd protest continues overnight [Video]

Cincinnati's George Floyd protest continues overnight

By 11:30 p.m., the protest had changed tone. A single large street-facing window had been broken at the Hamilton County Justice Center; flashbangs had been launched into crowds of protesters.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 07:38Published
Peaceful protest over police brutality overtakes Plaza [Video]

Peaceful protest over police brutality overtakes Plaza

A Black Lives Matter protest to demand racial justice and an end to police brutality in the U.S., peaceful protesters gathered near the Country Club Plaza on Friday to make their voices heard. The..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 05:28Published