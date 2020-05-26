Global  

Indiana Primary Election: What you need to know before heading out to the polls

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
In Indiana, primary election day is here.

While the voting process will be the same, precautions will be different due to COVID-19.

Wthi-tv-dot-com.

Primary election day is here..

In indiana.

We're checking in with local polls to see how it's going.

News 10's jordan kudisch is live from the "haute city center."

She has more on what's to come this morning... well alia..

The polls open up at 6..

So it's quiet here at the mall for now.

But as you head into the polls..

Things will be a bit different because of covid-19.

Precautions are in full swing..

So you can get "your" voice heard..

While staying "safe."

While "you're" out voting..

It's important to stay 6-feet apart.

Wear a mask... or other forms of face coverings.

Use the stylus on the machienes..

Instead of your fingers.

And don't touch the paper ballots after using hand sanitizer..

The alcohol can cause damage.

If you can't make it out to the mall.

There are other polling locations.

The annex..

Local union #725..

Terre haute north and south high school... west vigo middle..

Solid waste management..

And the meadows.

And don't forget to bring your photo i.d.

We're going to continue to stay out here this morning..

And bring you updates of the crowd and what we're seeing out here.

For now, reporting live, jordan kudisch, news 10.




