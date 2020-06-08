The Vigo County Election Board met Friday morning to discuss how the primaries went and how to get ready for the General Election in November.

Primary election results for Vigo County are now official and in the books.

Vigo County Election Board Meets to Certify Primary Results and discuss Absentee Ballots for General

Museums about how they're feeling!

But first -- the indiana primaries have come and gone.

Now - we're all looking to november.

The vigo couty election board met today.

They talked about how the primaries went... in tonight election alert.... news 10's dominic miranda has more from the election board meeting.

And what you need to know going into election season!

A question a lot of you have been asking us at news 10 is how the absentee ballot process will change...if at all...for november's general election.

I spoke with vigo county election board president kara anderson.

She told me everything you at home need to know in anticipation of coming to the polls.

Anderson says they will be monitoring the covid-19 situation very closely in the coming months.

The election board will be meeting in the next week or two to figure out a plan.

Anderson says they anticipate that the general election in november will be a socially distanced event again.

She told me they don't want to be scrambling at the last minute.

She says they are getting a head start in planning.

They will be determining where vote centers will be located and addressing absentee ballot concerns.

She says absentee ballots have always been available.

The only difference is this time around... the state lifted restrictions and everyone who wanted an absentee ballot could get one.

Anderson told me she doesn't believe this will change in november.

"i anticipate that that will be the case again in november and we will process all applications and absentee ballots like was done here in the primary.

I don't anticipate any changes to the request or processing of absentee ballots for the general election."

Anderson says..with the record numbers of absentee ballots for the primary...they used it as a trial run.

She told me they did find a few ways to improve and make the process more efficient and smooth for the general election in november.

In terre haute..

I'm dominic miranda.

News 10