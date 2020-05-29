Former Vice President Joe Biden Addresses Unrest Across National In Wake Of George Floyd's Death

keith RT @Channel4News: “When he tweeted the words, ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts,’ they weren’t the words of a President. They w… 43 seconds ago
🐻Mary_A-bear 🐻 RT @merica: Julián Castro officially endorses Joe Biden with a tweet featuring the former Vice President’s speech from this morning 👇 49 seconds ago
Frank South RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS: Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden Addresses Nation on Current Situation, Filling Leader… 58 seconds ago
Sassy Snowflake RT @LynnHulseyDDN: Former Vice President @JoeBiden says President @realDonaldTrump is turning the country into battlefield of resentment… 2 minutes ago
TRGG0101 RT @bulldoghill: The former vice president nominee slammed Mr. Trump for "brandishing" a Bible while being photographed in front of St. Joh… 2 minutes ago
Kat RT @Yamiche: Former Vice President Joe Biden on President Trump: "He thinks division helps him. His narcissism has become more important th… 2 minutes ago
Bank of America to Invest $1B to Fight Racial, Economic InequalityBank of America announces $1 billion pledge to fight against racial and economic inequality as the nation reels from protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid UnrestConfederate Monuments Removed or
Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest Many George Floyd protests across the nation
have turned violent, prompting the defacing
and/or removal of confederate..