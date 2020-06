Cyclone Nisarga likely to make landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra: IMD Pune

Head of Weather Department, IMD Pune, Dr Anupam Kashyapi on Cyclone Nisarga said the cyclone is likely to make landfall near Alibaug on June 03.

At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be around 100kmph, he added.

"Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar, Nashik expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow," Kashyapi further added.

The cyclone is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 03.