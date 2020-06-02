Global  

Las Vegas police officer remains on life support

Las Vegas police are outside UMC where an officer remains on life support as of last check at 3:30 a.m.

Police are expected to update the media this morning.

Check ktnv.com for the latest as more info becomes available.

