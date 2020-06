Nisarga has intensified into severe cyclonic storm: IMD Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published 1 hour ago Nisarga has intensified into severe cyclonic storm: IMD With Cyclone Nisarga approaching Alibaug, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist, Shubhangi Bhute informed that Nisarga has turned into severe cyclonic storm. "Cyclone Nisarga has turned to severe cyclonic storm. The wind speed will be gusting to 110-120 mph. Raigarh, Mumbai, Thane, Palgadh district to witness heavy rainfall. Kaccha house, trees, poles might get damaged. Today around 1-3 pm it will strict at south of Alibag," said IMD scientist. 0

