Cyclone Nisarga: Around 12,000 people evacuated from coastal areas in Raigad

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:18s - Published
While speaking to ANI in Maharashtra's Raigad on June 03, the SP of Raigad district, Anil S Paraskar spoke on measures being taken in view of impending cyclone Nisarga.

He said, "There is an order of Section 144 and police is deployed everywhere.

We have evacuated people from almost everywhere.

By now, we have evacuated and shifted around 12, 000 people in the affected area." "In six coastal police stations around 800 cops are deployed and in some important villages a team of 10 police has been deployed as well," Raigad SP added.

