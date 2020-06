Black Lives Matter protest outside South Africa's parliament

A group of protesters gathered outside South Africa's parliament in Cape Town as part of the #BlackLivesMatter protests connected to related to the death of George Floyd in the United States.

The group also gathered in solidarity to protest the death of Collins Khosa at the hands of officers in the South African Defence Force (SANDF) in Alexandra during the Covid 19 lockdown.

The officers were later cleared of his death.

The protest was led by Comrade Matagari of the Black Solidarity Campaign.