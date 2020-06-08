Bristol mayor responds to criticism over toppling of slave trader statue
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees responds to criticism from Westminster over the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston by Black Lives Matter protesters.
Protest makes history in BristolProtest erupted in Bristol, and the statue of slave trader and philanthropist Edward Colston was thrown into the harbour.
Police chief defends protest tactics after statue torn downBristol’s police chief has defended his officers for not intervening to stop protesters pulling down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston.
Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protestersThis is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of..