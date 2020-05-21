Fauci Warns That The Pandemic Is Far From Over Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:25s - Published 2 hours ago Fauci Warns That The Pandemic Is Far From Over The nation’s top infectious disease expert called COVID-19 his “worst nightmare.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this mexiam🇲🇽 RT @MarketWatch: Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday called the coronavirus pandemic his “worst nightmare,” and warned that while he’s confident a… 27 seconds ago MSN Philippines Fauci warns that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over https://t.co/RHlsqNY2QZ https://t.co/i8FfJM1rQ4 28 seconds ago Ehh.. RT @nypost: Anthony Fauci warns that 'nightmare' pandemic isn't close to over https://t.co/n94KkVE4rg https://t.co/6GY2mJo5in 2 minutes ago moms_garden RT @nypost: Anthony Fauci warns that 'nightmare' pandemic isn't close to over https://t.co/ZUQr8RPdTM https://t.co/JtMg28J98V 3 minutes ago MFear Anthony Fauci warns that 'nightmare' pandemic isn't close to over https://t.co/PLjDBlOHBr via @nypost 6 minutes ago Intrepid Warrior RT @tutticontenti: Anthony Fauci warns that 'nightmare' pandemic isn't close to over https://t.co/rrOL6GiNsd via @nypost 8 minutes ago Christine D 🍍🇨🇦🇮🇹🍍 RT @TODAYshow: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is now describing the coronavirus pandemic as his “worst nigh… 9 minutes ago MSN Singapore Top virologist's COVID-19 warning https://t.co/TlsT09BT8h https://t.co/kl6gWB7EPE 15 minutes ago