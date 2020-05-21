Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci Warns That The Pandemic Is Far From Over
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Fauci Warns That The Pandemic Is Far From Over

Fauci Warns That The Pandemic Is Far From Over

The nation’s top infectious disease expert called COVID-19 his “worst nightmare.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Fauci: 'Nightmare' coronavirus pandemic is far from over

President Trump’s infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday called the coronavirus his...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •MarketWatchNYTimes.comFT.com


Fauci: Church Choirs Still A Virus Risk Despite CDC Rescinding Warning

Fauci: Church Choirs Still A Virus Risk Despite CDC Rescinding Warning Watch VideoSince the coronavirus pandemic began, the music at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in...
Newsy - Published

Dr. Fauci Says His Meetings With Trump Have ‘Dramatically Decreased’

Dr. Fauci Says His Meetings With Trump Have ‘Dramatically Decreased’ For nearly three months, Dr. Anthony Fauci was a fixture at the White House — appearing at many...
Mediaite - Published



Tweets about this

MrsSaucedo2

mexiam🇲🇽 RT @MarketWatch: Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday called the coronavirus pandemic his “worst nightmare,” and warned that while he’s confident a… 27 seconds ago

msnph

MSN Philippines Fauci warns that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over https://t.co/RHlsqNY2QZ https://t.co/i8FfJM1rQ4 28 seconds ago

never99percent

Ehh.. RT @nypost: Anthony Fauci warns that 'nightmare' pandemic isn't close to over https://t.co/n94KkVE4rg https://t.co/6GY2mJo5in 2 minutes ago

morgevansmom

moms_garden RT @nypost: Anthony Fauci warns that 'nightmare' pandemic isn't close to over https://t.co/ZUQr8RPdTM https://t.co/JtMg28J98V 3 minutes ago

matthew_fearing

MFear Anthony Fauci warns that 'nightmare' pandemic isn't close to over https://t.co/PLjDBlOHBr via @nypost 6 minutes ago

IntrepidWarrior

Intrepid Warrior RT @tutticontenti: Anthony Fauci warns that 'nightmare' pandemic isn't close to over https://t.co/rrOL6GiNsd via @nypost 8 minutes ago

cjuned81

Christine D 🍍🇨🇦🇮🇹🍍 RT @TODAYshow: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is now describing the coronavirus pandemic as his “worst nigh… 9 minutes ago

MSN_Singapore

MSN Singapore Top virologist's COVID-19 warning https://t.co/TlsT09BT8h https://t.co/kl6gWB7EPE 15 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Isn’t Over Yet’ [Video]

Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Isn’t Over Yet’

Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Isn’t Over Yet’ Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke during a Biotechnology Innovation Organization conference. During his virtual appearance, Dr. Fauci..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published
Dr. Fauci Expresses Concerns Over Mass Protests Contributing to the Spread of Coronavirus [Video]

Dr. Fauci Expresses Concerns Over Mass Protests Contributing to the Spread of Coronavirus

The protests that have engulfed the country and even in some cities around the world have caused the top infectious disease expert in the U.S. to raise concerns over the continued spread of the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Dr. Fauci Joins #PassTheMic Campaign [Video]

Dr. Fauci Joins #PassTheMic Campaign

Dr. Anthony Fauci is taking over Julia Roberts’ Instagram account to educate her followers on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:34Published