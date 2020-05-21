Fauci Warns That The Pandemic Is Far From Over
The nation’s top infectious disease expert called COVID-19 his “worst nightmare.”
mexiam🇲🇽 RT @MarketWatch: Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday called the coronavirus pandemic his “worst nightmare,” and warned that while he’s confident a… 27 seconds ago
MSN Philippines Fauci warns that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over https://t.co/RHlsqNY2QZ https://t.co/i8FfJM1rQ4 28 seconds ago
Ehh.. RT @nypost: Anthony Fauci warns that 'nightmare' pandemic isn't close to over https://t.co/n94KkVE4rg https://t.co/6GY2mJo5in 2 minutes ago
moms_garden RT @nypost: Anthony Fauci warns that 'nightmare' pandemic isn't close to over https://t.co/ZUQr8RPdTM https://t.co/JtMg28J98V 3 minutes ago
MFear Anthony Fauci warns that 'nightmare' pandemic isn't close to over https://t.co/PLjDBlOHBr via @nypost 6 minutes ago
Intrepid Warrior RT @tutticontenti: Anthony Fauci warns that 'nightmare' pandemic isn't close to over https://t.co/rrOL6GiNsd via @nypost 8 minutes ago
Christine D 🍍🇨🇦🇮🇹🍍 RT @TODAYshow: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is now describing the coronavirus pandemic as his “worst nigh… 9 minutes ago
MSN Singapore Top virologist's COVID-19 warning https://t.co/TlsT09BT8h https://t.co/kl6gWB7EPE 15 minutes ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Isn’t Over Yet’Dr. Anthony Fauci Warns
COVID-19 Pandemic
‘Isn’t Over Yet’ Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke
during a Biotechnology Innovation
Organization conference. During his virtual appearance, Dr. Fauci..
Dr. Fauci Expresses Concerns Over Mass Protests Contributing to the Spread of CoronavirusThe protests that have engulfed the country and even in some cities around the world have caused the top infectious disease expert in the U.S. to raise concerns over the continued spread of the..
Dr. Fauci Joins #PassTheMic CampaignDr. Anthony Fauci is taking over Julia Roberts’ Instagram account to educate her followers on the coronavirus pandemic.