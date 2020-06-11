Global  

More customers allowed in IA restaurants Friday
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
The 50-percent capacity limit will be lifted Friday morning for bars and restaurants in the Hawkeye State.

Face shields ?

"* an gloves./// while minnesota businesses continue to have limits on how many customers can be inside at one time... it will be a much different picture just a car ride across the state line.

Kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki joins us live with a closer look at the changes coming to iowa on friday.

Xxx katie and george ?

"* we've been pretty used to seeing this around here.

Every other table in the restaurant blocked off in some way to keep capacity at 50 percent.

Now eateries get to dust off the extra chairs and tables for customers.

Xxx s "it was the talk of the morning, that we're able to open back up to 100 percent and i'm just thrilled for all of iowa that we can get back to business."

The kitchen at the blue heron bar and grill... nats: sizzling is about to get busier.

Owner vickie lau says the wait is over.

"we won't have to have you wait in your car anymore, we can have you stay inside because now we're at 100 percent and so we don't have to make those accommodatio ns."

The governor's order says restaurants still have to keep diners six feet apart ?

"* which means restaurant owners including lau are going to have to do a little math to make things work.

"we took the tape measure out this morning to make sure that we're maintaining the six feet, but now with the numbers opening up we can add the tables and they still meet that six food requirement.

So one of our tables can only seat two people instead of four people."

Across town at pasta bella ?

"* they too are excited to begin plating more pasta for eager eaters.

Co?

"*owner visar kelmendi says operating at half capacity hasn't been easy.

"it's been stressful and hard and everything."

He tells me they're ready for the big day on friday ?

"* although they may still have to increase staffing..

"as long as we have the staff.

It's not an issue, so far all the kelmendi also told me it was hard to get food for a while during the pandemic, but lately those supply issues have seemed to clear up.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thank you nick.

And just in time for summer, swimming pools are being allowed to reopen



