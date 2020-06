Beheaded Christopher Columbus Statue In Boston Will Be Removed From North End Park



WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:12 Published 8 hours ago

WBZ News Update For June 10



Columbus Statue Beheaded; FBI Search For Police Cruiser Arsonist; Coronavirus Testing For Protestors; 7-Day Forecast Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:24 Published 21 hours ago