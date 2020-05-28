Thursday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: BCML, TPR

Global  

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At BayCom, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Lloyd W.

Kendall Jr. bought 10,000 shares of BCML, at a cost of $15.00 each, for a total investment of $150,000.

Investors have the opportunity to buy BCML at a price even lower than Kendall Jr. did, with shares trading as low as $13.06 at last check today -- that's 12.9% under Kendall Jr.'s purchase price.

BayCom is trading off about 7% on the day Thursday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Kendall Jr. in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, Director John P.

Bilbrey purchased $149,776 worth of Tapestry, purchasing 8,800 shares at a cost of $17.02 each.

This buy marks the first one filed by Bilbrey in the past year.

Tapestry is trading off about 6.9% on the day Thursday.

Bargain hunters are able to snag TPR at a price even lower than Bilbrey did, with the stock changing hands as low as $14.01 in trading on Thursday which is 17.7% below Bilbrey's purchase price.





