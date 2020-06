Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will be cool with highs only in the mid-60s.

A sprinkle or shower is possible, but you'll have way more dry hours than not.

Tonight will be chilly, but quiet.

There's actually the potential of frost well off to the north.

Lows will be in the low-40s, though 30s off to the north.

The weekend will be cool and dry with highs in the mid/upper-60s or low-70s and mainly sunny skies.

We'll start heating up toward the middle of next week.