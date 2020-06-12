ABC just announced its first Black Bachelor, Matt James

Victoria Brownworth #EndPoliceViolence Whoa. @BachelorABC just announced its first-ever black bachelor, #MattJames. You don't have to be a fan to know tha… https://t.co/dAVD4KbLMK 8 minutes ago

Official Voice To Change QOTD: “The Bachelor” just announced its first Black lead. What is your first reaction to this news? #sharethispost… https://t.co/BJyfNxRrKF 12 minutes ago

Jaye David RT @respectPAC: 1993 Tupac shoots 2 off-duty police officers harassing a black motorist in Atlanta. They shoot at Pac first Pac shoots on… 13 minutes ago

black lives matter The fact that this show has been on for EIGHTEEN years and they just announced their FIRST black bachelor. Whew https://t.co/ZTHPYXtw1T 20 minutes ago

Kim Derer RT @6abc: JUST ANNOUNCED: Matt James is your new "Bachelor" for season 25! For the first time in the franchise's history, "The Bachelor" wi… 27 minutes ago

anne tifa the bachelor franchise only JUST announced their first black male bachelor after like 45 seasons & everyday i wonde… https://t.co/GxFBLaJ9He 1 hour ago

Malik Ward @bombaciousbeaut @thecamillemonae @BachelorABC @mattjames919 Reddit just did this exact thing. the co-founder stepp… https://t.co/Hin9Td9YSC 2 hours ago