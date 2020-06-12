Global  

ABC just announced its first Black Bachelor, Matt James
Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:59s - Published
ABC just announced its first Black Bachelor, Matt James
Matt James is ABC's next Bachelor and we couldn't be more impressed with him
Ex-Wake Forest WR James first black 'Bachelor'

Matt James, a former Wake Forest wide receiver, was named Friday as the next star for ABC's reality...
First Black ‘Bachelor,’ Matt James, Cast by ABC

He will lead the next season of the show, which has long been criticized for its lack of diversity.
Dismantling 'The Bachelor's' Racist And Sexist Elements Has Only Just Begun

ABC may believe it has faced down some criticism by naming its first black man, Matt James, to star...
