ABC just announced its first Black Bachelor, Matt James
Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Matt James is ABC's next Bachelor and we couldn't be more impressed with him
Matt James, a former Wake Forest wide receiver, was named Friday as the next star for ABC's reality...
ESPN - Published
He will lead the next season of the show, which has long been criticized for its lack of diversity.
NYTimes.com - Published
ABC may believe it has faced down some criticism by naming its first black man, Matt James, to star...
NPR - Published
ABC Names Matt James as First Black 'Bachelor'
ABC Names Matt James
as First Black 'Bachelor' It is the first time in the
18-year history of the franchise
that it has cast a black man to lead the show. Matt James, via 'GMA' James was initially..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09Published
ABC Announces First Black 'Bachelor' Star
Reuters reports that “The Bachelor” will have its first Black headliner in its 25-season history.
On Friday, the ABC show announced that North Carolina native, Matt James, will be their next..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41Published
