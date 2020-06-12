Global  

ABC names Matt James as first black 'Bachelor'
ABC names Matt James as first black 'Bachelor'

ABC names Matt James as first black 'Bachelor'

It is the first time in the 18-year history of the franchise that it has cast a black man to lead the show.

It’s an honor.

