Anti-racism protesters clash with police in France
Riot police fired tear gas and charged at pockets of violent protesters at anti-racism rallies in Paris and Nantes, France on Saturday, as a wave of anger continues to sweep the world following the death of African American George Floyd.

Protests turned violent in France Saturday as riot police fired tear gas at some protesters, while arresting others during anti-racism rallies in Paris and Nantes France.

People gathered in Place de la Republique, chanting "No justice, no peace" beneath the statue of Marianne, while also vandalizing store fronts and holding up various signs of Black unity.

The first clashes erupted after three hours of peaceful gathering.

Civil unrest has continued around the world following George Floyd’s death, an unarmed black man who died following a knee to the neck by police.

The incident, which was caught on video, has been the catalyst for both national and international outcries.

The outrage has resonated in France… In particular in deprived city suburbs where rights groups say that accusations of brutal treatment by French police of residents of often immigrant background remain largely unaddressed.



