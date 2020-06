According to local media, Paris riot police fired tear gas to disperse a largely peaceful but unauthorised protest.

About 15,000 anti-racism protesters gathered on the Place de la République.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Paris to denounce police brutality and support Black Lives Matter on Saturday (June 13).

Thousands have poured into the heart of Melbourne CBD for a Black Lives Matter rally

The barristers behind The Wigs podcast boast thousands of listeners. They also ensured thousands...

A Black Lives Matter protest in Perth expected to attract thousands of people is set to go-ahead next...