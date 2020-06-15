Amit Shah today approved work done by CM Kejriwal for LNJP hospital: Sanjay Singh

The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sanjay Singh reacted over the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

He said that Amit Shah has today approved the work done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the hospital.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the hospital staff to focus on work and to not pay heed to negative reports about the hospital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been monitoring the situation and fixing lapses and today HM approved of this.

The visit was his own initiative," Sanjay Singh said while taking to ANI.