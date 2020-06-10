Golden State Killer Suspect Expected To Plead Guilty
Accused Golden State Killer Expected To Plead GuiltyProsecutors believe 73-year-old DeAngelo killed 13 people and raped dozens in six California counties in the 1970s and 80s.