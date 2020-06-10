Global  

Golden State Killer Suspect Expected To Plead Guilty
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Golden State Killer Suspect Expected To Plead Guilty

Golden State Killer Suspect Expected To Plead Guilty

Joseph DeAngelo is expected to take a plea deal that will have him avoid the death penalty.

