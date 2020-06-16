Global  

Coronavirus drug breakthrough: Dexamethasone found to reduce COVID-19 death rate
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Coronavirus drug breakthrough: Dexamethasone found to reduce COVID-19 death rate

Coronavirus drug breakthrough: Dexamethasone found to reduce COVID-19 death rate

Dexamethasone will be used in the UK after a successful trial showed it reduced deaths in a third of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Cheap Steroid Successful In Reducing Death Risk Among Severely Ill Coronavirus Patients, Clinical Trial Finds

Cheap Steroid Successful In Reducing Death Risk Among Severely Ill Coronavirus Patients, Clinical Trial Finds

The steroid dexamethasone has been found to reduce the risk of death in seriously ill coronavirus patients by about a third, according to clinical trial results hailed on Tuesday as a "major breakthrough"

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:39Published
Steroid hailed as 'breakthrough' COVID-19 drug

Steroid hailed as 'breakthrough' COVID-19 drug

A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major breakthrough"

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:08Published
Steroid dexamethasone a 'major breakthrough'

Steroid dexamethasone a 'major breakthrough'

The drug, dexamethasone, reduced death rates by a third for patients on ventilators, and by a fifth for patients needing oxygen.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:32Published