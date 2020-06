Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth a Holiday for State Employees

Cuomo Signs Executive Order Making Juneteenth a Holiday for State Employees New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the order on Wednesday.

The governor said he will propose legislation next year to make the day a permanent state holiday.

Andrew Cuomo, via press conference The move follows Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement that he will also make the day an official state holiday.

Several states already recognize the day as a holiday, with Texas being the first state to do so in 1980.