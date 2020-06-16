Family and Children First Councils getting $1 million grant to provide more technological services
In Ohio, some of our most vulnerable neighbors rely on programs from the state and local governments.
Family and Children First Councils are seeing some of the biggest need.
Now, they're getting a $1 million grant to provide more services.
