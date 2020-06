Baba Ramdev conducts 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' at Har Ki Pauri ahead of International Yoga Day Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:06s - Published 2 minutes ago Baba Ramdev conducts 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' at Har Ki Pauri ahead of International Yoga Day Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21,Yoga guru, Baba Ramdev conducts 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. He performed yoga to guide his viewers and yoga practitioners. The workshop was organized by Ramdev ahead of International Yoga Day. International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Omkar Dubey RT @tv9gujarati: Uttarakhand: Baba Ramdev conducts 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' at Har Ki Pauri,Haridwar where he is performing yoga to guide… 1 minute ago Deepak Yadav. RT @ANI: Uttarakhand: Baba Ramdev conducts 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar where he is performing yoga to guide his vie… 2 minutes ago #Stay_Home #Stay_Safe Uttarakhand: Baba Ramdev conducts 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar where he is performing yoga t… https://t.co/wOKz0dsRv6 6 minutes ago Shivam Goyal🇮🇳 RT @CNBCTV18News: Baba Ramdev conducts 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar where he is performing yoga to guide his viewers… 31 minutes ago