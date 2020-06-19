|
|
|
|
PM Modi chairs virtual all-party meeting to discuss India-China border situation
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
PM Modi chairs virtual all-party meeting to discuss India-China border situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired virtual all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation.
The meeting began with two-minute silence for fallen soldiers of Galwan Valley clash.
Around 20 political parties are attending the meeting.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation at the border...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it is now clear that the Chinese attack in the Galwan...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
At least 20 political parties are likely to attend the all-party meeting, called by PM Modi to...
IndiaTimes - Published
Also reported by •Mid-Day
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|