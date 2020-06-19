Global  

PM Modi chairs virtual all-party meeting to discuss India-China border situation
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired virtual all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation.

The meeting began with two-minute silence for fallen soldiers of Galwan Valley clash.

Around 20 political parties are attending the meeting.

