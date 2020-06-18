Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Juneteenth has not yet become a national holiday in the US
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Why Juneteenth has not yet become a national holiday in the US

Why Juneteenth has not yet become a national holiday in the US

Activists says the day celebrating the end of slavery is an opportunity to think about what freedom means for African Americans and all US citizensView on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Explains Why Juneteenth Should Be Celebrated as a National Holiday

Taylor Swift is opening up about the importance of Juneteenth and why the day should be celebrated as...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Rep. Al Green Says Juneteenth More Important Than Ever, Rips Trump for Taking Credit

Rep. Al Green says there are more reasons than ever for all Americans to celebrate Juneteenth, and a...
TMZ.com - Published

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

Self_center_d

Joy Blue🌘✨🌙 RT @laurenwoohoo: ITS JUNETEENTH!!!! take this day to educate yourself on why juneteenth is so important to the black community if you don’… 18 seconds ago

amrmohamed148

amr mohamed RT @Independent: Juneteenth, celebrating end of slavery, could finally become a national holiday https://t.co/lQf1p4lPwi 1 minute ago

angelafamar

Angela F. Amar Usher: Why it’s so important that Juneteenth become a national holiday - The Washington Post https://t.co/Nri6qUr82w 1 minute ago

andersonatlarge

Faye M. Anderson #HappyJuneteenth Check out @Usher's Washington Post op-ed on why it’s important that #Juneteenth become a national… https://t.co/cKOfXkorKa 2 minutes ago

CeCe_23Spalding

N.W. F. H. 🇭🇹 Happy Juneteenth! This is an important that. It's been a dream of mine to make this a day of honor& celebration in… https://t.co/i0dSvLkOVx 2 minutes ago

KingsmenMedia

Kingsmen Usher Calling For Juneteenth To Become A National Holiday https://t.co/EXReKUhUEk 2 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Juneteenth, celebrating end of slavery, could finally become a national holiday https://t.co/lQf1p4lPwi 3 minutes ago

MumsyNancy

These Quarantimes Juneteenth is the purest reflection of what we all think of as American ideals: liberty for all, and the chance to… https://t.co/H5BeaXIAKG 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

What Is Juneteenth? [Video]

What Is Juneteenth?

What Is Juneteenth?.Celebrated on June 19, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.and is the oldest known celebration in the country to honor it.President Abraham Lincoln issued..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:06Published
Employees Pushing Companies To Make Juneteenth A National Holiday [Video]

Employees Pushing Companies To Make Juneteenth A National Holiday

Kamaria Morris, from Chicago, wanted her company to not only recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday this year, but every year.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:42Published
The history of Juneteenth Day and why it's an important holiday worth celebrating [Video]

The history of Juneteenth Day and why it's an important holiday worth celebrating

The name "Juneteenth" is a combination of the words "June" and "Nineteenth," which is the date in 1865 when this powerful moment in African-American history took place.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:27Published