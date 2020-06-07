Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil surpasses one million coronavirus cases
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Brazil surpasses one million coronavirus cases
The country is also likely to register 50,000 deaths on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Brazil becomes second country to hit one million coronavirus cases

Brazil has passed a million COVID-19 cases and hit almost 50,000 deaths as the president continues to...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraCBS NewsBBC News


News24.com | WHO warns of virus danger as Brazil cases hit one million

The World Health Organization warned of a "new and dangerous phase" of the coronavirus pandemic, as...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraBBC News


Watch: SBS World News live

Coming up on SBS World News: Brazil becomes second country to hit one million coronavirus cases,...
SBS - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India has very low COVID-19 cases for per million population: AIIMS Director [Video]

India has very low COVID-19 cases for per million population: AIIMS Director

The Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria said on June 12 that India is still very low in terms of number of cases of coronavirus, if one looks at number of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Study: 100,000 more deaths by September [Video]

Study: 100,000 more deaths by September

As the nation surpasses two million cases, there's a new warning from researchers. They say you can still leave your house, but remember to social distance.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published
110,000 Americans Have Died From COVID-19 [Video]

110,000 Americans Have Died From COVID-19

A Reuters tally on Sunday reveals the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has killed more than 110,000 people in the United States. Nationwide protests against racial injustice, triggered by the killing of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published