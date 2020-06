Judge: John Bolton can publish book

The book is titled 'The Room Where it Happened.'

MINUTES--A JUDGE RULED FORMERNATIONALSECURITY ADVISER JOHN BOLTONCAN PUBLISH HIS CONTROVERSIALBOOK ABOUT THE PRESIDENT.THE WHITE HOUSE TRIED TO BLOCKITS RELEASE, CLAIMING ITCONTAINEDCLASSIFIED INFORMATION.IN THE BOOK TITLED "THE ROOMWHERE IT HAPPENED,"BOLTON PORTRAYS THE PRESIDENT ASINEPT AND SINGULARLYFOCUSED ON HIS OWN REELECTION.I DON'T THINK HE'S FIT FOROFFICE.

I-- IDON'T THINK HE HAS THECOMPETENCE TO CARRY OUT THE JOB./SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEOCALLED BOLTON A"TRAITOR." HE ACCUSED HIS FORMERCOLLEAGUE OFSPREADING "LIES, FULLY-SPUNHALF- TRUTHS, AND OUTRIGHTFALSEHOODS."YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL ABC NEWSEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITHBOLTON THIS WEEKEND.THE ONE- HOUR SPECIAL AIRSSUNDAY AT 9PM HERE ON ABC 10